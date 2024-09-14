Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds Elliot Lee WrexhamGetty/GQ Sports
Soham Mukherjee

Elliot Lee reveals Ryan Reynolds' 'very special' gesture after signing for Wrexham as Ollie Palmer fumes at not receiving same treatment

WrexhamE. LeeO. PalmerLeague One

Elliot Lee was pleasantly surprised by a "very special" gesture from Ryan Reynolds after he signed for Wrexham - but Ollie Palmer wasn't so lucky.

  • Wrexham stars lavish praise on Hollywood owners
  • Reynolds & McElhenney loved for their generosity
  • Palmer disappointed after missing out on gesture
