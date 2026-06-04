Elliot Anderson is ready to show the world why he's England's next £100m man

To win a World Cup, a team generally needs one or two out-of-this-world talents. Spain proved it in 2024 with Lamine Yamal, Pedri and nine others, while Argentina's triumph in 2022 was built around 10 players facilitating Lionel Messi. France, meanwhile, fell painfully short with Kylian Mbappe leading from the front.

In short, international football, these days, is remarkably simple: Get the piano players in the side, and make sure that there are enough piano carriers around them (and if those carriers are decent on the keys too, that also helps).

And so we arrive at Elliot Anderson. He is not a virtuoso on the keys, not a singular, untouchable talent. But he is more than capable of carrying a piano. And for England this summer, he could be the crucial cog that makes or breaks Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup dreams.