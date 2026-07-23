Elliot Anderson aims dig at Man Utd after completing £116m transfer to Man City

Anderson's transfer briefly stood as the most expensive deal involving a British player, only to be overtaken within days by Morgan Rogers' £117m switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea. Notably, City weren't the only Manchester club in the race for Anderson's signature – United had also been tracking the midfielder before stepping back from the pursuit, clearing the path for their rivals to get the deal over the line. Anderson arrives at the Etihad on the back of a standout campaign with Forest, where he barely missed a Premier League minute last season, and fresh off representing England at the World Cup, where the Three Lions finished third.

Currently taking a three-week breather after his international commitments in North America, Anderson is already looking ahead to the 2026-27 fixture list, singling out the first Manchester derby of the season, set for September 13, as one he can't wait to be part of.







