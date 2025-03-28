Eli Junior Kroupi: The 18-year-old Bournemouth 'phenomenon' tipped to follow in Kylian Mbappe's footsteps

The Premier League-bound Frenchman looks poised for greatness after a stunning breakthrough in 2024-25

According to The Daily Mail, Real Madrid, Tottenham and RB Leipzig all wanted to sign Eli Junior Kroupi in the winter transfer window. However, it was Bournemouth who won the race for the 18-year-old's signature on deadline day, striking a £10 million ($13m) deal with Ligue 2 side Lorient.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley also purchased a 33 percent stake in Lorient at the start of January through his Black Knight Football and Entertainment LLC organisation and, in the end, that's what gave the Cherries the edge in negotiations for Kroupi. The teenage forward is staying at the Stade du Moustoir for the remainder of the season, but in the summer he will complete his move to the Vitality Stadium and begin his journey in the Premier League.

Kroupi has already been given big billing by Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis, who said in the club's official transfer announcement: "We're very excited to sign somebody with such potential. He's shown a high level of natural technical ability and awareness for a player so young, and the speed in which he has adapted to senior football has been very encouraging."

Francis wasn't exaggerating in the slightest. Kroupi has been the standout player for Bournemouth's sister club in their bid to secure an immediate return to the French top flight, with his quality and confidence shining through against even the most well-drilled opponents. Lorient have unearthed a real gem, and GOAL is here to explain exactly why Bournemouth fans are so excited about his impending arrival on the South Coast...