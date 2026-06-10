Getty Images
EIGHT red cards shown in chaotic USWNT vs Brazil game as officiating branded a 'complete disgrace'
Chaos erupts in Fortaleza as Brazil sees red
What was meant to be a high-level preparation match ahead of Brazil hosting next year’s World Cup descended into pure mayhem at the Arena Castelao. In a stunning display of disciplinary action, Spanish referee Paola Cebollada Lopez sent off four members of the Brazilian coaching staff and four players. The scenes were so volatile that police in riot gear were forced to surround the officials at the final whistle to ensure their safety as tensions boiled over in front of over 55,000 fans.
The disciplinary meltdown began with Brazil head coach Arthur Elias, who was booked for a kit clash before being sent off in the 77th minute for kicking the ball away. The frustration quickly spread to the pitch, drawing in players like Bia Zaneratto, and culminated in stoppage time when defender Tarciane was shown red for elbowing Sophia Wilson. The madness didn't stop at the final whistle either. Following an explosion of mass confrontation as the teams headed for the tunnels, two more Brazilian players were shown red cards.
- Getty
Wilson forces breakthrough in 'ugly' victory
Despite the physical nature of the match and the numerous cards issued, the USWNT demonstrated a level of resilience that Emma Hayes has sought to instill. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 63rd minute when Wilson’s directness forced the issue. The Portland Thorns striker's powerful effort took a wicked deflection off Isabela Chagas and was officially ruled an own goal, providing the only scoring of the evening.
Brazil star Angelina slams 'complete disgrace'
The fallout from the match was immediate, with Brazilian players directing their fury at the officiating team and their American counterparts. Midfielder Angelina did not hold back in her post-match assessment, making serious allegations about the conduct of the USWNT players on the field. The home side felt aggrieved by several decisions they believed went unpunished by the VAR system during the heat of the battle.
Speaking to reporters after the game, via Sportv, Angelina said: “Honestly, what happened here today is a complete disgrace."
“The fourth official had no idea what’s going on the field, VAR doesn’t work. It apparently doesn’t check anything. One of our players gets stepped on and nobody reviews it. Then there’s a shove here, and the referee suddenly wants to start sending our players off. So it’s really difficult.
"One of USWNT players gave an interview saying it was a really nice atmosphere. But on the field, she was saying we were trash, that we didn’t know how to play football. So it’s a huge lack of respect - both from the refereeing and from their players too.”
- Getty Images
Hayes' tactical gamble pays dividends
For Hayes, the result was a validation of her call for a "tougher" approach following a 2-1 defeat to the same opposition just days prior. Hayes made six changes to her XI, introducing physical presences like Michelle Cooper and Avery Patterson to match Brazil’s style. The manager had warned her squad that they needed to adapt to the unique conditions of South America if they were to be successful at the next World Cup, and her players responded by refusing to back down from the brawl.
The US did not escape the referee's notebook entirely, with the likes of Rose Lavelle and Claire Hutton picking up tactical cautions as they strayed into gamesmanship to see out the result. However, the former Chelsea boss will be delighted with the mental fortitude shown by her younger stars. The USWNT now enters a significant hiatus from international duty, with their next scheduled fixture not until late November. They leave Brazil knowing they have the grit to win ugly in the most hostile environments imaginable.