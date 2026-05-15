Eduardo Conceicao: The latest member of Palmeiras' 'Billion Generation' being linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City

It quickly became clear that, in Eduardo, Palmeiras had unearthed another gem. He consistently played well above his age group as he progressed through one of the most respected youth academies in world football and, in January of this year, he was included in his club's squad for the Copa Sao Paulo de Futbol Junior - one of the most prestigious Under-20 tournaments in Brazil football - despite only having turned 16 the month before.

Despite all of the hype surrounding his involvement at such a young age, Eduardo didn't disappoint. In just his second outing in the group stage, he scored four goals and created three others during a dazzling display that stunned supporters and scouts.

Just days later, Eduardo signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras, who also wisely inserted a club-record €100 million (£86m/$118m) buy-out clause in the agreement.

"I am very grateful," Eduardo admitted in an interview with AS. "Everything I am as an athlete I owe to the work the club has done since I arrived.

"Palmeiras has developed several players for the professional team in recent years. The work done by (academy director) Joao Paulo Sampaio is a benchmark in the country, and the Copinha is always an opportunity for people to closely follow this work.

"Knowing that I am valued for what I do on the field makes me very happy. It's extra motivation to keep improving every day."