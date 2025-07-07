Edu is back! Nottingham Forest confirm appointment of ex-Arsenal sporting director as new global head of football Nottingham Forest Arsenal Premier League Transfers

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Edu Gaspar as their new Global Head of Football, marking a major coup for the club. The former Arsenal sporting director will oversee all football operations, including recruitment, performance, and player development, as Forest seek to expand their international footprint and elevate their sporting structure.