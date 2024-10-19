FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-NAPLESAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Strange' - Furious Edin Dzeko claims Inter picked Romelu Lukaku over him as ex-Man City striker appears to make cruel 'he had 30 minutes' dig about Belgian's infamous Champions League final horror-show

InterR. LukakuTransfersSerie AChampions League

Edin Dzeko made a sensational claim that Inter chose to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently over retaining his services as he took a dig at the Belgian.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dzeko claimed Inter released him to sign Lukaku in 2023
  • Started ahead of the Belgian in Champions League final
  • Dzeko joined Fenerbahce last summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below