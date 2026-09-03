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End of an era! Edin Dzeko announces international retirement as Bosnia & Herzegovina legend prepares for emotional farewell
Dzeko calls time on historic Bosnia career
Dzeko has announced his imminent retirement from international football, marking the end of a remarkable journey with Bosnia & Herzegovina. The 40-year-old striker, who currently plies his trade for Schalke, will wear his nation's colours for the final time during their Nations League clash against Sweden on October 2.
Having made his senior debut against Turkey in 2007, the former Manchester City, Wolfsburg, and Inter star has enjoyed an illustrious run on the global stage. He will bow out as both his country's most-capped player and their record goalscorer, leaving behind a legacy that has defined an entire generation of Bosnian football.
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'I truly gave everything'
Confirming the news on Instagram, the veteran forward expressed deep gratitude for his nearly two decades in the national setup. Dzeko highlighted the immense privilege of representing his homeland on the international stage, describing it as a lifelong ambition fulfilled over 151 caps.
"Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I have felt every single time I wore that shirt," Dzeko wrote. "It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me on each of the 151 occasions I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. So many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has.
"Now I feel the time has come to step aside. If I have made it to the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything."
He also called on the fans to join him for one final evening, adding: "I just hope you will be there that night against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion. That is how I want to experience my final night representing my country: with all of you by my side."
A legacy of unprecedented success
Dzeko's impact on Bosnian football cannot be overstated. Over the course of 151 appearances, he has found the back of the net 73 times, cementing his status as a national icon. His goalscoring exploits were vital in helping his country secure qualification for the 2014 World Cup, their first-ever appearance at a major tournament as an independent country.
The striker highlighted that momentous achievement as a career pinnacle, noting: "Qualifying for our first World Cup in 2014 remains one of the happiest moments of my life as a footballer.
"The emotions I felt on the night of the goal against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will stay in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrating in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift that football has given me."
Even in the twilight of his career, Dzeko continued to deliver on the biggest stages. He played a pivotal part in Bosnia's run to the last 32 of the 2026 tournament, ensuring his influence remained strong well into his forties.
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One last dance against Sweden
The focus now shifts to October 2, when Bosnia & Herzegovina face Sweden in the Nations League. This fixture will serve not only as a crucial competitive test but also as an emotional farewell for the nation's greatest-ever player.
Supporters will undoubtedly flock to give their captain the send-off he deserves. Following the international break, Dzeko will return his attention to club duties with Schalke, closing the book on an international career that has brought unprecedented joy to the streets of Bosnia.
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