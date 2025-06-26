Ederson hits out at '99% fake news' as Man City goalkeeper lifts lid on future amid talk of Man City move for Diogo Costa

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has spoken out to reaffirm his commitment to the club, insisting that recent speculation about a move away from the Etihad is largely unfounded. The Brazilian international, who is currently with the squad in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup, addressed the swirling rumours that had tied him to a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

