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Moataz Elgammal

Eddie Howe breaks silence on Bruno Guimaraes' transfer links with Arsenal as Newcastle boss endures 'another challenging summer'

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Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted uncertainty regarding the future of club captain Bruno Guimaraes amid growing transfer interest from Arsenal. Following key departures already this window, the head coach openly discussed the challenges of retaining top talent while trying to prepare the squad for the upcoming season, calling the current period "painful".


  • Guimaraes' future remains uncertain

    Speculation has intensified regarding Guimaraes and a potential move away from St James' Park. Arsenal are stepping up their interest in the Brazilian midfielder, although agreeing upon a transfer fee currently remains a significant stumbling block.

    Following a 1-1 pre-season draw with Gateshead on Saturday, Newcastle boss Howe addressed the ongoing rumours. Speaking to Sky Sports, Howe admitted his lack of clarity regarding the situation. "I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about, but also conversations that I'm not part of," he said.



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    Private talks with the captain

    Despite the persistent links connecting Guimaraes with Arsenal, Howe maintains a strong personal relationship with the Brazil international.

    "We've had some really good conversations, before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," Howe stated. "What we speak about obviously has to remain private, but just a great player, a great person."

  • Dealing with painful departures

    The uncertainty surrounding Guimaraes compounds what has already been an incredibly difficult transfer window for Newcastle. Following Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool last September, the club have already seen Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon join Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona this summer, respectively.

    Discussing the severe impact of losing these crucial first-team figures, Howe did not hide his frustration. "We don't want to lose our best players. That's an obvious statement to make. So, losing those big two is painful for us, and difficult," Howe lamented. "For me, it's been another challenging summer so far, but we're always trying to do our best for the football club, short and long-term, and try and get the squad in its best shape."

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    What comes next for Newcastle?

    Arsenal are expected to formulate a concrete offer for Guimaraes in the coming weeks to test Newcastle's resolve. In the meantime, Howe and his coaching staff must quickly refocus their squad as pre-season preparations intensify.

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