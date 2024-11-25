'Feel a bit of a b*llend' - Ed Sheeran apologises for barging in on Ruben Amorim Sky Sports post-match interview as popstar & Ipswich shareholder insists he 'didn't realise' new Man Utd boss was speaking
Ed Sheeran has issued an apology after gatecrashing a live television interview with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim after the draw at Ipswich.
- Amorim takes charge of first Manchester United game
- Picks up 1-1 draw at Ipswich
- Sheeran apologises after barging in on TV interview