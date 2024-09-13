EA Sports FC 25 best USWNT players: Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson lead the pack

After claiming Olympic glory in Paris, the USWNT boast some high-rated cards in EA FC 25

EA Sports FC 25 fans around the world are gearing up in excitement for the worldwide launch of the game on Sept. 27.

EA Sports have released new features across various game modes, but player ratings are always what fans have their eyes on. From a USWNT perspective, Sophia Smith has one of the best cards of any women's player. Others such as Mallory Swanson, Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan all have cards that will be expensive on the transfer market, and rare in many Ultimate Team squads.

GOAL has what you need about the top USWNT stars that you can pick for your team.

