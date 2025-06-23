Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Dries Mertens confirms retirement after Galatasaray exit as ex-Napoli star set to bow out with final clash involving ex-Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani and Liverpool legend Martin Skrtel

Dries Mertens is hanging up his boots after a storied career but still has a business left to do with ex-Napoli captain Marek Hamsik and other stars.

  • Mertens confirms retirement at 38 after Galatasaray exit
  • Final appearance scheduled for Hamsik’s jubilee match in July
  • Belgian forward retires as Napoli’s all-time top scorer
