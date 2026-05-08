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Drake connection leads former MLS executive Tim Leiweke to Venezia FC
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Leiweke adds to his portfolio
Leiweke has a rich history of investing in soccer, holding stakes first in LA Galaxy and then in Toronto FC. His investment helped bring David Beckham to Los Angeles. He has also invested extensively in hockey franchises, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.
Venezia marks his return to the market. The American businessman was forced to resign as CEO of Oak View Group after facing a DOJ indictment for bid-rigging. He was eventually pardoned by President Donald Trump in December 2025.
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The Drake connection
Leiweke was introduced to Venezia by Drake, whom he met while taking over Toronto's Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in 2013. The Toronto rapper is also an investor in Venezia,which secured promotion back to Serie A last week after a year outside Italy's top flight.
"Tim and Francesca are incredibly good at what they do," Drake said in a statement. "They know what success looks like and how to build it. We've done it before, and I'm excited to bring that energy to Venice."
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An American influence
Venezia already has American ownership and has previously recruited American talent, too. Gianluca Busio, a midfielder who has a handful of appearances for the USMNT, joined the club in 2021 from Sporting KC and is a regular starter for the Italian side.
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Big ambitions for Venezia
Venezia has made its intent to re-establish itself in Serie A widely known. The club is building a nearly 20,000-seat stadium and an additional 10,000-seat arena. Venezia is targeting a summer 2027 opening date for the new arena, which broke ground in October 2025.