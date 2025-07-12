douglas luiz juventus 16 9Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Douglas Luiz in talks over Premier League return with unexpected club after failed Juventus transfer & Alisha Lehmann breakup

Douglas Luiz could return to the Premier League after just one season as West Ham have emerged as a possible destination for the Juventus flop this summer. Luiz joined the Serie A side on a €50 million (£43.7m) transfer from Aston Villa last year but the player is likely to move out now following a nightmare debut campaign at Allianz Arena and his breakup with fellow Juventus star Alisha Lehmann.

  • Luiz could return to the Premier League
  • Juventus ready to offload Luiz
  • West Ham keen on signing the Brazil star
