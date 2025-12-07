Donald Trump gushes over Cristiano Ronaldo and claims Al-Nassr star made call to White House

Trump and Ronaldo have developed a warm, mutually admiring public relationship, which began after the Portugal superstar expressed his desire to meet the president, calling him one of the "guys that can help to change the world". This wish was fulfilled last month when Ronaldo, as part of a Saudi delegation, attended a dinner at the White House and had a private meeting with the President. During the visit, Trump praised Ronaldo as "an extraordinary guy, not only as an athlete, but also as a person".

Trump even joked that the meeting earned him extra respect from his son, Barron, a huge Ronaldo fan. During the dinner, president Trump said: "You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here. Really an honour."

The interaction appeared very positive, with the White House captioning footage of the two with "Two GOATs". Trump also presented Ronaldo with a gold key to the White House, an honor reserved for special guests. And now there’s been an update on a phone call between the pair.