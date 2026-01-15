'Don't really understand' - Arne Slot transfer decision questioned as Liverpool ace heads for exit

Romei did not hold back in his assessment of Chiesa’s time in England. While acknowledging the fierce competition for places in Liverpool’s attack, particularly from Mohamed Salah, he insisted that Chiesa’s omission from the side went beyond simple squad rotation. He argued that the open, high-intensity nature of the Premier League should have been the perfect stage for Chiesa’s direct running and pace, making his bench-warming role all the more confusing.

"I hoped he would have much more space, also because English football suits him well," Romei explained. "There is more space there and they are less cautious. I watch all the Premier League matches and I say it for this reason. But they didn't use him much, beyond the small injuries he may have had. He, by the way, performed very, very well."

The veteran coach labelled the situation a "mystery," highlighting that there were no behavioural issues or rifts behind the scenes. "The attackers are there at Liverpool, starting with Salah. I didn't really understand it," Romei admitted. "Chiesa didn't make enemies, quite the opposite: you saw the hugs he received when he scored. I heard all the statements: he always speaks well of the coach. The fans love him, in fact. It’s a mystery."

