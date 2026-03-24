'I don't like it!' - Benjamin Sesko's agent vents fury over Man Utd striker's 'super-sub' tag

Speaking to Arena Sport, Sesko’s agent Basanovic was quick to dismiss the notion that his client is merely an impact player. He argued that the statistics provide a much broader picture of the forward's contributions than the media suggests.

"If you ask me about this name [Super-sub], I don’t like it," Basanovic said. "I like ‘super striker’ much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker. He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games. He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench. We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name 'super striker!'"