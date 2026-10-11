getty
'I don't care' - Enzo Maresca shrugs off Manchester City guilty verdict after Anfield win
Shrugging off the noise
Manchester City thrashed Liverpool at Anfield, making a massive statement in their first match since being found guilty of breaching 115 Premier League financial regulations. Maresca was in high spirits following the win, brushing off the controversy.
Despite facing a hostile crowd that branded the team as cheats, he insisted the squad must focus purely on football. "The noise will always be there so we need to learn how to deal with that but at the same time we need to try and bring our noise, which is win games which is what we have done today," Maresca said.
- Getty Images Sport
Defiant fans and hierarchy
City have now recorded six wins from six in the Premier League this season. Senior club figures, including chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Hugo Viana, were in attendance, a move Maresca praised as vital.
"For the importance of the game, Liverpool away, Anfield, I think it’s a good idea from the club to be all together. That togetherness at this moment is what we need," he explained. Erling Haaland echoed his manager's sentiments, stating: "It's important to stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do something about, and the thing we can [control] is to play good football and fight together. That's the only thing we can do."
Dismissing the appeal timeline
Manchester City face severe potential punishments, including massive points deductions or even expulsion, if their appeal against the independent commission's verdict fails.
However, Maresca is entirely unconcerned about how long the legal process might drag on. When asked about the timeline of the appeal, he responded: "You cannot imagine how happy I am. I don't care." The manager even suggested the current hostility from rival supporters might galvanise the club. "It can create togetherness with the fans. Hopefully we can celebrate a win. This is the only thing we can focus on," he added.
- AFP
What comes next for Man City?
Man City must now maintain their perfect start to the season, sitting top of the Premier League with a maximum 18 points. Enzo Maresca and his squad will quickly shift their focus to upcoming European fixtures, as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League to drown out the ongoing noise with more dominant performances on the pitch.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting