Dominik Szoboszlai slammed by Barnsley boss for 'disrespectful' backheel that almost cost Liverpool dearly in third-round FA Cup tie as Arne Slot also vents fury

If Szoboszlai expected his manager to defend his creative expression, he was mistaken. Liverpool boss Arne Slot was frustrated during his post-match media duties, viewing the error not just as a singular mistake, but as part of a worrying trend of complacency that has plagued his side this season.

Slot, who has been working to instil a ruthless efficiency at Anfield, admitted that the goal conceded changed the psychological dynamic of the match. Instead of killing the game off, Liverpool gave Barnsley hope, forcing the hosts to expend unnecessary energy to secure the result.

"I have my opinion about that which I'm definitely going to share with him," Slot said, promising a difficult conversation for the Hungarian in the dressing room. "It's not the first time, and now I'm talking generally, that we are 2-0 up, there are no problems in the game and then we concede a sloppy or an easy goal. This one stands out - even for us!"

The Dutch tactician emphasised that at 2-0, an opponent is often on the verge of capitulation. By gifting them a goal, Liverpool effectively invited pressure onto themselves. "It doesn't help when you concede a goal when you're 2-0 up. The other team is close to maybe accepting their loss, especially if you can keep going and have the ball so much," he explained. "But if you then give away an easy goal which we have done so many times this season, it's a big different in mindset for the other team."