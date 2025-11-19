Getty Images Sport
'This is a joke!' - Dominik Szoboszlai denies taunting Ireland players after Liverpool star becomes embroiled in social media storm during Hungary's World Cup qualifying loss
Szoboszlai accused of mocking Irish fans
Liverpool star Szoboszlai was visibly distraught at full-time as Hungary twice gave up the lead to an Ireland side that refused to give in. Daniel Lukacs handed Hungary a third-minute advantage before Parrott scored an equaliser 12 minutes later. Barnabas Varga then made it 2-1 in the 37th minute as Hungary went in at the break with their noses in front.
Former Tottenham forward Parrott, however, had a different plan as he once again equalised in the 80th minute before scoring a last-gasp winner. With three points, Ireland finished second in their group behind Portugal and progressed to the qualifying play-offs, which will be played in March.
After Varga's goal, Szoboszlai was seen making a tear-wiping gesture. The video went viral on social media after the clash, as many believed the Reds midfielder attempted to mock the Irish fans.
Szoboszlai speaks out
However, the Hungary international has claimed his gesture was a joke between his Hungary team-mates.
Speaking to Blikk, the 25-year-old said: "It is still difficult to accept what happened. Unfortunately, we have to live with it and move on. There is certainly a reason why this always happens to us. But we try to take the positives out of the most difficult times. We had a chance until the end; we believed that we could make the playoffs. This (the celebration) is a joke between my own teammates, András Schäfer, Barnabás Varga and Péter Szappanos. If it was meant for the Irish, I would tell them."
Ex-Premier League star's live TV gaffe
Former Ireland international Kevin Doyle, who represented the likes of Wolves and Reading in his playing days, was helping to cover the game for RTE Sports. At full-time, after Parrott scored the match-winning goal, the 42-year-old celebrated wildly inside the studio. RTE posted an edited version of his celebration, but the full scenes were captured off camera - with an uncut video making its way onto social media.
In that, Doyle appeared to bellow in the direction of Szoboszlai: "Suck on that, you Liverpool c***!" He, however, quickly apologised to former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who was also on punditry duty.
When will Ireland play in the World Cup play-offs?
Ireland will now take their place in the play-off draw, which will be held on Thursday, November 20. The semi-finals are set to start on March 26, 2026, with the finals taking place five days later.
There are 16 teams that are fighting for just four places at the World Cup finals in North America. Having kept themselves in the hunt for tickets, Ireland could be paired with the likes of Wales, Slovakia, Scotland, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo.
