'They've been doing it for 120 years!' - Gerard Pique blasts Real Madrid for 'smokescreen' criticism of La Liga referees as Barcelona legend claims all their success 'comes via the chequebook'
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has blasted Real Madrid for their decision to file a complaint about refereeing following their defeat to Espanyol.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real rage at referees after shock loss
- File complaint with RFEF
- Pique says it's a "smokescreen"