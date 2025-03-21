England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'We can do better' - Thomas Tuchel offers honest assessment of England debut as German boss hails goalscorer Myles Lewis-Skelly before firing warning to Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden

Thomas Tuchel was far from impressed by England's performance in his first match in charge as they beat Albania 2-0 at Wembley on Friday.

  • England win 2-0 in first match under Tuchel
  • Lewis-Skelly and Kane secure victory at Wembley
  • Tuchel expects better from Three Lions stars
