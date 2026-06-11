Djibril Cisse's son Prince signs first professional contract with Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that Cisse is one of eight academy prospects to put pen to paper on new terms following an impressive year at the AXA Training Centre. The young defender was a mainstay for the Under-18s throughout the 2025-26 season, making 19 league appearances and wearing the captain's armband on four occasions.

His progress wasn't limited to the U18s; Cisse also featured four times in the UEFA Youth League for the Under-19s and marked his debut for the Under-21s with a goal. The new professional deal is expected to keep him at Anfield until 2029, the maximum length permitted for a player of his age, as the club looks to secure the future of their most promising talents.