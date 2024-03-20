Luis Rubiales 2023Getty
Peter McVitie

Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has home searched amid Saudi-linked corruption allegations

SpainSpainWorld CupLaLiga

Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales had his home searched amid an investigation into alleged corruption.

  • Rubiales' home & RFEF headquarters searched
  • Other individuals also under investigation
  • Supercopa move to Saudi Arabia at core of issue

