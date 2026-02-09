‘Disappointed' Barcelona president Joan Laporta outlines Camp Nou completion timeline as delays hamper stadium project

Laporta has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the bureaucratic hurdles slowing down the club's return to a fully operational Camp Nou. With the renovation project entering a critical phase, the club hierarchy had targeted the start of 2026 as a pivotal moment for reopening key sections of the ground. However, administrative red tape has stalled progress, specifically regarding the North Stand and the 1957 Stand, leaving the club’s leadership visibly frustrated.

Speaking to club media, Laporta did not mince his words regarding the missed deadlines. "It’s something that’s really upsetting me," he admitted. "It’s obvious that this part of the stadium is also finished, the North Stand. We’re told that the access needs improvement, and we’re working on it."

The crux of the issue lies in the delay of essential safety permits. The club had anticipated welcoming fans back into these specific areas immediately after the winter break, but those plans have now drifted. "The problem is that it was supposed to be ready by the first week of January; it’s February now, and we still haven’t received the permits for the North Stand and the Supporters’ Stand, the 1957 Stand," Laporta explained. "I’m disappointed because we should have them, but we’ve learned that things move slowly."