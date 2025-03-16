'Sacrifice and fighting against the world' - Diogo Dalot responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'not good enough and overpaid' jibe as full-back explains 'desire' Man Utd stars must have
Diogo Dalot offered a response after Sir Jim Ratcliffe called some of Manchester United's players 'not good enough and overpaid'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dalot responds to Ratcliffe's 'not good enough' jibe
- Vowed to bring success to Old Trafford
- Man Utd lingering in PL bottom half