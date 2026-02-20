'I'm not inside his head!' - Diego Simeone unsure on Julian Alvarez future amid Barcelona links as Atletico Madrid star 'getting back to his best' after goal drought

Beyond the transfer talk, Simeone took the opportunity to defend his players against suggestions that they lack intensity during a congested fixture list. He dismissed the idea that the squad's inconsistent form was a result of a lack of effort, instead pointing to the natural psychological fluctuations of professional athletes. Atleti have won two of their last seven games, with both victories coming in the Copa del Rey.

"Because they are people and not every day we behave the same although we would like to," the coach explained. "It is not a question of intensity nor of throwing games; I have been a coach for 20 years and another 19 as a player and I do not know any footballer who does not want to win and do it in the best way. The games we lost were for playing badly, there is nothing else."

Atletico have fallen further behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in the hunt for the Spanish league title, while they could only manage a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie in midweek. With the Copa del Rey still up for grabs, the Rojiblancos have little time for rest in between games.

"It's difficult to maintain that; we need larger squads," Simeone said. "Ten or 11 players like always aren't enough. Clearly, there are many more matches. The competition in the Champions League has increased if you don't qualify for the round of 16, and you only have two weeks, not to mention if you reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, which involves even more effort. I have no doubt that squads need to grow, and our work as management must be significant, based on what we see between matches and the risk of injury. If you ask a player, they always say they're fine."