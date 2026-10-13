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Diego Simeone reveals blunt message to Canadian star Jonathan David despite flying start at Atletico Madrid
Simeone hails David's instant impact
Simeone offered high praise for David, underscoring the striker’s immediate influence on the squad, and emphasized the tactical dimension David adds to the team. The coach explained that the forward provides a profile the squad previously lacked: an attacker who drifts naturally toward the right channel while consistently putting in tireless defensive work out of possession.
"He's had a huge impact on the team; in four games, he's scored three goals and provided one assist. He has something we didn't have: a striker who moves naturally to the right, and who does a great job defensively for the team,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia ahead of a crucial European encounter against Manchester United.
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Restoring the Lille version of the Canadian
Despite the striker’s productive start in La Liga, Simeone was quick to reference the forward's underwhelming stint in Italy as a cautionary tale of what he did not want to see in Madrid. The core of Simeone's assessment focused on David's ability to replicate the dynamism he showed in France. The manager admitted that the scouting department had spent significant time analyzing the forward’s contrasting fortunes across different leagues. By studying his performance peaks at Lille alongside his struggles at Juve, the coaching staff identified exactly which attributes they needed to revive to make the transfer a success.
"We saw a lot of him at Juventus and Lille. When he arrived, we told him: we don't want the Juventus player, but the one who played in France and managed to reach a team like Juventus. We want that, and we'll work together to help you find that truly important player," Simeone revealed.
Building a new identity in Madrid
Apart from David, Simeone is overseeing a significant transition within the squad in his 16th season at the helm. With seven players departing and five new faces arriving during the summer window, the veteran coach admits that the process of building a cohesive unit is still ongoing. Despite the challenges of integrating new signings, Simeone remains optimistic about the direction the team is heading as they navigate both domestic and European competitions.
"I see the team growing, it is a team under construction. Five new players have arrived and seven have left. Gradually, we are starting to understand what they can give us for the good of the team, and they are starting to understand what it means to play for Atletico. We are on this path and we hope to achieve the goals set by the club," Simeone explained.
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Preparing for a Manchester United test
Atletico currently sit on 19 points after eight rounds of league action, showing consistent form domestically. However, the focus now shifts back to the Champions League, where they are looking to bounce back from an opening-day defeat. The upcoming clash against Man Utd represents a major test for Simeone’s evolving side as they look to assert themselves in the new-look European format. With the team beginning to grasp Simeone's demanding philosophy, the clash at the Metropolitano will serve as a barometer for how far this "team under construction" has actually progressed since the start of the campaign.
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