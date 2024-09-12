Inter Miami led the pack, with three players starring during the international break, but who else made an impression?

MLS's growth and impact are becoming increasingly evident during international breaks.

A staggering 80 players were called up during the September break, participating in various competitions—including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America and Asia, the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League Group Stage matches in Europe, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. In total, MLS players will represent over 35 different countries across all six FIFA confederations. Minnesota United led the pack across the league with seven-total players called up.

Diego Gomez arguably shone the brightest during this period. The young Inter Miami starlet was the star of MLS's players who were called up during the international break, with the Paraguayan featuring in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying for La Albirroja.

Meanwhile, in South America, Inter Miami superstar Luis Suarez stepped onto the pitch for the final time for Uruguay, with El Pistolero retiring from international duty over the weekend.

But with 80 total players taking the pitch, who else shined?

GOAL takes a look at MLS' top performers from the September break.