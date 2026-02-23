AFP
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao manager for heartbreaking reason just four months out from historic World Cup appearance
Curacao suffer World Cup blow
The former Rangers and Sunderland boss revealed that his departure is motivated by a deeply personal matter involving his daughter’s health. Advocaat, who has enjoyed a career spanning over four decades, prioritised his paternal duties over the chance to lead a nation on the world’s biggest stage. "I have always said that family comes before football," Advocaat said in a press release from the Curacao Football Federation (FFK). "So this is a natural decision. That said, I will greatly miss Curacao, the people there and my colleagues."
A historic achievement left unfinished
Advocaat’s tenure will be remembered for a monumental sporting achievement, having navigated the tiny island nation through a grueling CONCACAF qualification campaign. In November, he guided the team to a historic spot in the finals, making them the smallest-ever nation at a World Cup with a population of just 156,000. Despite missing the decisive match against Jamaica due to family circumstances, his impact on the squad’s rise to prominence remains undeniable.
Reflecting on the milestone, the 'Little General' expressed immense pride in the legacy he leaves behind for Curacaon football. "I consider the qualification of the smallest FIFA country in the world for the World Cup as one of the highlights of my career," Advocaat said. "I am proud of my players and staff and the board members who believed in us."
Missing out on a World Cup record
By stepping down now, Advocaat’s name will not go into the history books for a specific longevity milestone he was set to reach this June. At 78, he was on course to become the oldest manager to lead a team at a World Cup finals. That record continues to be held by German icon Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years and 317 days old when he oversaw Greece's final match during the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Given Advocaat's history of coming back from retirement, it remains to be seen if he will ever return to the touchline.
The FFK has reacted with complete understanding regarding their departing manager's situation, focusing on the gratitude they feel for his transformative work. "We can only respect his decision," said federation chairman Gilbert Martina. "Dick has written history with the national football team. Curacao will always be grateful to Dick."
Fred Rutten to lead the Blue Wave
With the opening match against Germany looming on June 14, the FFK has moved swiftly to appoint a successor to ensure stability. Fred Rutten, the 63-year-old former PSV and Schalke manager, has been confirmed as the new head coach. Rutten will take over a team that also faces Ecuador on June 21 and Ivory Coast on June 25 in the Group E.
The transition comes at a critical time for Curacao as they prepare for a campaign that will be watched by millions worldwide. While Advocaat's tactical expertise will be missed, the foundation he built provides Rutten with a competitive squad ready to test themselves against the elite. The football world now watches to see if 'The Blue Wave' can honour Advocaat's work by causing an upset on the grandest stage of them all, even as their primary architect watches from home with his family.
