Lionel Messi's numbers tell an entirely different story. The Argentina captain remained the single biggest factor in the Tango dancers' results, decisive whether Di Maria featured or not. Their fortunes hinged far more on the state of the system as a whole than on the absence of one man.
At the 2026 World Cup, Messi, aged 39, delivered one of his finest individual tournaments. He scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 8 matches.
His tally climbed to 21 goals, making him the second-highest scorer in World Cup history behind Kylian Mbappe (22).
No player before him had provided at least one assist in six different editions of the tournament (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026), nor scored in seven consecutive knockout-stage matches.
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These numbers confirm that Argentina's collective decline in the final never touched their captain's individual level. The cumulative impact leans in Messi's favour. Compare the two players' international careers and one thing is clear: Messi holds a significant advantage in matches, goals and assists, and he led Argentina to three World Cup finals in 2014, 2022 and 2026, an achievement no player in the history of the tournament can match.
Argentina's troubles in finals did not begin with Di Maria's absence either. Messi lost the 2007 Copa America final to Brazil by three goals to nil, a full year before Di Maria's first international appearance in 2008.
The difficulty of settling finals existed before the veteran winger joined the national team, and it continued afterwards for reasons that go beyond any single player.
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