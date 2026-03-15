Paolo Di Canio, the former Lazio striker and now a TV pundit, spoke on the ‘Club’ programme from the Sky Sport studios following Milan’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio – a result that not only failed to reignite the Scudetto race by capitalising on Inter’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta, but also saw the Nerazzurri pull eight points clear.

Di Canio pointed the finger at Rafael Leao who, in his view, is doing too little to justify his place in the team and even went so far as to argue with Allegri when he was substituted.

Here are his words.