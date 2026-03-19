'Devastated and angry' - Canada's Jesse Marsch says he turned down Leicester offer after being told USMNT job was his

Berhalter ultimately took his old job back, leading the team until his dismissal in September 2024. U.S. Soccer then turned to Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to lead the USMNT into the World Cup this summer.

Marsch, meanwhile, landed with one of the other World Cup hosts, Canada. He was appointed Canada coach in May 2024 and led the country to the semifinals of that summer's Copa America. Success has been a bit harder to come by since, though, as Canada finished third in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League before a quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Guatemala in this past summer's Gold Cup.

In total, Marsch has amassed 12 wins, five losses, and 10 draws across his 27 games in charge of Canada.

"Landing here in Canada, I just feel like I have found a team, a fan base, and a country that fits with who I am and with the things I believe in, and that is also willing to think about how to work together in the football community to build the sport in a way that is beneficial for everybody.

"That's not to take anything away from the United States. It's just so big with many spheres of influence, so many egos and opinions, and people that want to have a say. Canada is calmer. There are fewer people and spheres of influence. There's more of a desire for everybody to work together. And there is more of an understanding that this moment in time is important for everyone in the country.

"I don't need to walk around and feel like I'm the big boss. I want to work in a community. I want to work in a company. I want to be an employee as much as a leader. Canada Soccer, the nation, the player pool, and the need for continued development of the sport in the country, all fit with who I am and where I am at in my life.

"That said, I like Mauricio [Pochettino], and I want the USMNT to do well. I want the sport in the country to be successful and to continue to grow. I want the players that I've coached or know and the team to be successful, but my only thing is, when they play us, I want them to lose!"