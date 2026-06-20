AFP
Denzel Dumfries demands 'a little fire' in Netherlands dressing room ahead of key World Cup clash
Adopting the Inter mentality
Speaking to Voetbal International ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Dumfries provided a fascinating insight into the differing atmospheres between his club and national team. The defender, who is on the verge of a high-profile move to Real Madrid, believes Ronald Koeman's side needs to find a sharper edge if they are to truly compete for the ultimate prize this summer.
“We need to demand more from each other,” Dumfries explained. “This is the lesson we learned from the last European Championship, as a group we can tell each other the truth more often and more openly. And I will do that, because I am someone who takes responsibility in that sense. A little fire in the team is important.”
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Clashing for the sake of progress
The outgoing Inter man highlighted the intensity of the San Siro dressing room as a model for the Oranje. While the Dutch camp is often noted for its positive atmosphere, Dumfries suggests that a lack of friction might actually be holding the national team back from reaching their full potential during pressure-cooker tournament matches. The Netherlands are currently competing in Group F of the World Cup alongside Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia. Following a 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening match - in which Dumfries featured - the Oranje face Sweden on Saturday.
“There we can clash hard with each other, but there are so many strong personalities and firm opinions that you are practically forced to assert yourself,” Dumfries said when comparing the Nerazzurri to his country. “In the Dutch national team we have a very pleasant group, with a lot of spontaneity and positivity, but every now and then we could shake each other up a little more. Always with the intention of improving.”
Lessons from Euro disappointment
The frustration of previous tournaments clearly weighs on Dumfries, who is determined to use his leadership role to prevent a repeat of past failures. By encouraging his team-mates to be more direct and critical of one another, he hopes to forge a more resilient unit capable of navigating the difficulties of a World Cup knockout stage. Netherlands reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, and they are now pushing to capture their first-ever World Cup title this summer, having previously finished as runners-up on three occasions.
The wing-back is not calling for disharmony, but rather a professional standard of accountability where players aren't afraid to call out mistakes. He believes that the foundation for a successful run is built on this transparency, ensuring that everyone in the squad is pulling in the same direction and maintaining the highest possible standards on the pitch. Dumfries, who boasts 73 international caps and 11 goals for the Oranje, enters this summer's World Cup with high morale after capturing the domestic double - the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia - with Inter last season.
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Signs of technical improvement
Despite his calls for a more aggressive mental approach, Dumfries was quick to point out that there have been tangible improvements in the team's technical performance. The squad is becoming more disciplined in possession, a development that he believes will complement the increased intensity he is demanding from the group.
“More and more players are aware that the first ball must be played well and to the right foot,” he noted. “That is a positive development.”
As Netherlands prepare for their upcoming fixtures, Dumfries will be hoping that this combination of technical precision and "fire" in the dressing room can finally lead the Oranje back to glory.
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