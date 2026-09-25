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'He's a striker who can disappear' - Denmark boss Brian Riemer hails Erling Haaland after devastating brace in Nations League defeat
Haaland's clinical edge decides Nordic derby
In a match that highlighted the fine margins of international football, Haaland once again proved why he is considered the most lethal finisher on the planet. The Manchester City striker struck twice to ensure Norway claimed the bragging rights in this high-stakes Nations League clash. The home side had initially raced into a two-goal lead thanks to an opener from Oscar Bobb and Haaland’s first of the night, but they were forced to weather a significant Danish storm in the second half.
Denmark fought back valiantly to level the scores at 2-2, but Haaland’s match-winning instinct surfaced when his team needed it most. The decisive moment came from a clever set-piece routine that left the Danish backline completely flat-footed, allowing the striker to ghost into space and finish with his trademark efficiency.
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Riemer on Haaland's unique threat
Riemer was left to marvel at the unique threat posed by the Norwegian number nine, providing a fascinating insight into what makes him so difficult to defend against. Riemer was full of praise for the striker's ability to influence a game even when he isn't constantly involved in the build-up play. The Danish boss noted the difficulty in tracking a player who can seemingly vanish from the game before appearing at the exact moment a chance presents itself in the penalty area.
"I don't think you can improve 100 percent on that (Haaland). He's a striker who can disappear for periods of the game - and you don't see anything from him. But then you give him a quarter of a chance, and then ... That's a bit of the picture we see today. He's so cynical. He needs so little to decide games. That's what wins football games," Riemer said as cited by the Dagbladet.
Defensive lapses haunt Denmark in Oslo
While Haaland took the headlines, Riemer was visibly disappointed with how his team handled the defensive basics, particularly during the sequence that led to the winning goal. The goal came from a corner where the Danish defenders appeared to lose track of Haaland entirely, allowing him to navigate the penalty area without any significant resistance.
Riemer acknowledged that his players failed to meet the required standards of concentration. He elaborated on the game-changing presence of Norway's top stars, stating: "When a football match is close, as this one was, then it is types like [Martin] Odegaard and Haaland who are crucial. I don't feel we are far behind Norway. We'll be back."
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Looking ahead to the next round
With three points in the bag, Norway now prepare for a high-profile encounter against Portugal this Sunday. The victory provides a perfect platform for the squad to build momentum in a difficult League A group. Denmark, meanwhile, will need to recover quickly as they host Wales, hoping to address the defensive lapses that cost them dearly in Oslo. The Danish coaching staff will likely focus on their slow start, which allowed Norway to gain an early foothold that proved insurmountable despite the spirited second-half revival. The absence of a clinical edge in the final third during their dominant 25-minute spell will also be a point of concern for Riemer.
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