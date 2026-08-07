'Still a talent!' - Former manager backs Dele Alli to revive career as he trains with Championship club

Robinson recently bumped into Alli in Marbella while the midfielder was being put through his paces during a pre-season camp. Despite backing his undeniable ability, Robinson warned that Alli cannot be expected to instantly hit his previous heights.

"I had about an hour just chatting to him, just bumped into him really," Robinson said on talkSPORT Breakfast. "We spoke just about football in general, about how well he feels and how he wants to get himself back playing and how he seeks an opportunity.

"I think the problem you have in the modern world is social media governs an awful lot of our perception of them as a human being, first and foremost. We forget the fact he was and still is a talent."