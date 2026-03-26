Dejan Kulusevski has second knee surgery as Tottenham star issues rare update amid 10-month injury layoff

"One more step. Went in and took out what was not suppose[d] to be there. Knee is great now," Kulusevski stated in his post on Instagram, indicating that while the road back is long, he is moving in the right direction. The update was greeted with a wave of support from the Spurs faithful and his team-mates, who are eager to see the creative maestro back on the grass at the club's Enfield training base.

The club's medical staff are expected to monitor his progress closely over the coming weeks. While no official timeline has been set for his return to full-contact training, with Kulusevski determined to just take it one day at a time, the successful nature of this second surgery provides a clearer path forward. The focus will now shift to a tailored physiotherapy program designed to rebuild the strength in his leg before he can be considered for a return to competitive football.