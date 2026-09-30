AFP
'Deeply concerned' - Manchester City sponsor threatens legal action against Premier League
Sponsor issues legal threat
According to a report by The Sun, Man City's chief sponsor has threatened legal action following the recent verdict. After the club were found guilty of using "sham" deals to disguise £900 million over a nine-year period, the airline issued a strong statement.
Etihad confirmed it will "seek the relevant legal counsel… to protect its interests". Furthermore, the sponsor stated it "categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements" during the period in question.
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Damaging public implications
The United Arab Emirates flag carrier heavily criticised the Premier League for how the ruling was handled. The company claimed the situation has "created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the redacted published findings."
The airline noted that the Premier League had not contacted them to verify the "accuracy and fairness of information relied upon in reaching conclusions." Rebuking the governing body for selective information release, it added: "Etihad is deeply concerned by the way this matter has been communicated publicly."
Guardiola backs the club
Demanding accountability for the fallout, the major sponsor insisted: "The Premier League must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented."
Manchester City have won eight league titles since the Abu Dhabi takeover, and the club maintain their absolute innocence against the mounting charges regarding the £900m in alleged hidden funds. Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola has firmly backed his employers, stating he is behind the owners more than ever, declaring: "Let me be clear: we will get through this together."
- AFP
What next for Man City?
Man City have until October 2 to lodge a formal appeal against the guilty verdict. As the legal battles between the club, their commercial partners, and the Premier League intensify, the football world waits to see what unprecedented sporting sanctions will ultimately be imposed.
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