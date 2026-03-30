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‘Clear discomfort’ update on Declan Rice injury will worry Premier League title-chasing Arsenal after seeing midfielder leave England squad
An international exodus
This week, a wave of withdrawals hit the Three Lions' camp, with eight players departing prematurely before the friendly against Japan. Among the most concerning for Arsenal supporters is the loss of Rice, who has been an ever-present figure in their midfield this season, missing only one league match due to a knee issue in December. Joining him in the treatment room are Saka and Madueke; the latter was spotted wearing a knee brace following a heavy challenge during England's 1-1 draw with Uruguay. This sudden influx of injuries comes at a critical juncture for the Gunners, who are battling for silverware on multiple fronts as the season enters its definitive final phase.
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No risk policy
Tuchel addressed the mass exodus by clarifying that while the players were eager to represent their country, the medical assessments made their participation impossible during a congested period of the football calendar.
Regarding the fitness of those released prematurely, Tuchel stated: “There's nothing more to add from me, as a coach, I'm not a medical expert. We had an assessment after the match, but none of them were able to stay and get minutes.
"They had a medical assessment, they wanted to desperately play, to get the narrative straight, and desperate to be involved, but it made no sense to make this risk. If a last game of the season, we'd have kept them, tried everything, but it didn't make sense.
"The risk to make it worse, was too big, they were in clear discomfort. It made no sense for them to stay. [Noni] pictured better than his feeling, but he'll be out for some days.”
The reality of burnout
The fitness struggles of Rice and his teammates highlight the growing physical and mental toll on elite players who have already surpassed thousands of minutes of competitive action this term.
Reflecting on the situation, Tuchel stated: “Disappointed, but not with the players, but the fact that we want everyone in good spirits and health. It's the reality of the season, the end of March, reality of players in European matches, more than one competition, all the cups going on. It's the reality of it. Players who had 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 minutes, we gave them a rest. More minutes than the complete last season.
"The players needed and deserved the mental break from football. We could see the energy with which they came back into camp. A new environment for them to go back and perform. We want them to play well for their clubs. It's our last chance before we go to America. It's disappointing. I'm not upset with the players; everyone was desperate to come. They want to be around the group. It's a reality, we have a strong team tomorrow. A full squad to select from, everyone is available, 21, 22 outfield players, some fresh legs. Excited for tomorrow.”
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A season-defining week
Arsenal face an immediate test of their squad depth starting with an FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton on April 4, followed by a Champions League trip to Sporting CP just three days later. Rice's availability remains a major question mark for both fixtures, leaving Arteta with a precarious decision on whether to gamble on his talisman's fitness or preserve him for European duty. With the Premier League title race on a knife-edge, the Gunners' medical team is under immense pressure to get any stars carrying knocks back on the pitch in time for the run-in.