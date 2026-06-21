Is Declan Rice injured? Arsenal midfielder reveals he has been nursing ‘pain’ since December - with ‘smart’ decision being taken by England boss Thomas Tuchel

The sight of Rice limping off with 20 minutes remaining at the Dallas Stadium caused immediate concern among the England faithful. However, the Arsenal powerhouse has moved to clarify his situation, admitting that he has been managing a hidden fitness issue for several months in north London.

"Yes, I’m ready," Rice told ITV, when asked if he was in contention to play against Ghana. "I’m fit and raring to go. I think it was a smart decision (to take me off). I was feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring which I was managing after Christmas with Arsenal for a very long time. Obviously, not a lot of people would’ve known, it was all behind the scenes stuff."