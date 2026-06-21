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Is Declan Rice injured? Arsenal midfielder reveals he has been nursing ‘pain’ since December - with ‘smart’ decision being taken by England boss Thomas Tuchel
Rice’s secret injury battle
The sight of Rice limping off with 20 minutes remaining at the Dallas Stadium caused immediate concern among the England faithful. However, the Arsenal powerhouse has moved to clarify his situation, admitting that he has been managing a hidden fitness issue for several months in north London.
"Yes, I’m ready," Rice told ITV, when asked if he was in contention to play against Ghana. "I’m fit and raring to go. I think it was a smart decision (to take me off). I was feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring which I was managing after Christmas with Arsenal for a very long time. Obviously, not a lot of people would’ve known, it was all behind the scenes stuff."
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Tuchel’s ‘smart’ management praised
With a short turnaround before the clash on Tuesday, Rice was quick to praise Thomas Tuchel’s tactical withdrawal during the closing stages of the win over Croatia. The midfielder believes protecting his body during the final stages of intense matches is key to maintaining his longevity throughout the tournament in North America.
"It was a smart decision," Rice added. "The last 20 minutes is where you probably pick up most injuries. That last 20 minutes is where you really feel your body going through it. The last few days I’ve felt really, really good."
Saka fitness concerns addressed
Rice isn’t the only Arsenal star being closely monitored in the England camp. Bukayo Saka started the tournament on the bench as he continues to manage a delicate Achilles problem that has troubled him in recent weeks. Despite the restrictions on his minutes, Rice is adamant that his club team-mate will be a defining factor for the Three Lions.
"One hundred per cent, yes," Rice replied when asked if Saka can still make a major impact. "It’s been really good the way we’ve been managing him. The amount of football he’s played, I’ve seen him at Arsenal with this Achilles problem he’s got I think we’re managing him the right way. You don’t want to put him in straight away now and put him at risk."
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Impact from the bench
While Saka’s minutes are being carefully rationed, his impact remains undeniable after he provided the assist for Marcus Rashford in the opener. Rice believes the squad depth, including the emergence of Noni Madueke, allows England the luxury of being cautious with their talismanic winger during the early stages of the competition.
"He’s training really well, he came on the other night and had an amazing impact," Rice said. "He’s one of the biggest game players I’ve played with and he wants to play every game but here he’s been smart and we’ve also got Noni who’s been unbelievable in these first few games."