Does Declan Rice know he is England’s vice-captain? Arsenal midfielder handed important Harry Kane support role despite lack of ‘official’ talks with Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has taken the decision to appoint Rice as his vice-captain for the upcoming World Cup, placing the Arsenal star in a vital leadership role behind skipper Harry Kane. Rice arrived at England’s West Palm Beach base in Florida on Saturday evening, joined by Arsenal team-mates Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, just as the rest of the squad secured a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in Tampa.

The midfielder’s elevation to the role comes following a season where he played a pivotal part in Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph. Despite the heavy workload of a campaign that saw the Gunners reach the Champions League final, Tuchel views Rice’s personality and experience as essential for the national team’s success this summer. Speaking after the New Zealand victory, Tuchel was clear about his hierarchy, stating: "I think I would say Declan is my vice-captain."