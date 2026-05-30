'We love them' - Gabriel and Eberechi Eze 'devastated' about penalty misses but Declan Rice stands up for Arsenal stars after Champions League final defeat

The defeat marked the end of a grueling 63-game campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side, who finally ended their 22-year wait for a league title earlier this month. Rice emphasised that while the result is painful, the progress made by the squad cannot be ignored.

"It's devastating to lose a Champions League final on penalties," Rice admitted. "We tried to take a lot of perspective in how far we've come as a group. An incredible season. Our 63rd game in all competitions. We've given it absolutely everything. We took the game to penalties. It's a lottery. That's football, you can either win on pens or lose. Some of the best teams in the world have lost on pens. We're on the receiving end of that tonight. We win together and we lose together. I'm so proud of these boys. What a season. It's been incredible. I can't speak highly enough of everyone. I'm obviously gutted but I'm trying to look with a bit of perspective. We'll be back."