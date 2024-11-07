Declan Rice suffers broken toe! Arsenal sweating on midfielder's fitness ahead of huge Premier League clash against Chelsea with England star eager to play
Declan Rice is ready to do what it takes to play for Arsenal against Chelsea in Sunday's huge Premier League clash despite suffering a broken toe.
- Rice suffered a broken toe against Newcastle
- Missed the trip to Milan to face Inter in UCL
- Desperate to return against Chelsea on Sunday