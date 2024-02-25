This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dean Smith Charlotte FC 2024USA Today Sports
Jacob Schneider

'They reminded me' - Dean Smith hilariously shares Charlotte FC defenders told him they are 'owed' a bottle of Wine after securing clean sheet for ex-Aston Villa boss's first MLS victory

Charlotte FCNew York City FCDean SmithMajor League SoccerCharlotte FC vs New York City FC

Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith was hilariously reminded postgame by players that he owes them a bottle of wine for keeping a clean sheet.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Charlotte FC defeat NYCFC 1-0
  • Dean Smith earns win in MLS coaching debut
  • Manager shares hilarious moment with squad postgame

Editors' Picks