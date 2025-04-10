Dean Huijsen is a wanted man! Bournemouth standout with £50m release clause wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham as quintet open talks over summer deal for star also being eyed by Real Madrid
Five Premier League teams have reportedly met with Dean Huijsen's entourage ahead of a possible summer transfer for the in-demand Bournemouth star.
- Premier League teams queue up for Huijsen
- Bournemouth star has £50m release clause
- Real Madrid also interested in defender