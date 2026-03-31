De Zerbi set to accept Tottenham job: unconfirmed rumours suggest Nesta could be his assistant

Following his departure from Marseille, De Zerbi had been reluctant to accept any further offers this season. However, Tottenham are managing to change his mind, as they seek to bring him back to the Premier League after his two-year spell in charge of Brighton.





The London club is on the hunt for its third manager of the season, and fourth in the last year. Indeed, despite winning the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou was replaced by Thomas Frank, who was then replaced by Igor Tudor, who now leaves the team fourth from bottom in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.





De Zerbi is ready to say yes to Tottenham, who are offering him a five-year contract worth £12 million per season plus a signing bonus and a bonus if the team avoids relegation.



