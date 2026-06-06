Huge shock as West Ham chairman David Sullivan resigns amid 'entirely false, decades-old allegations' about personal life

In a statement released, Sullivan rejected the allegations and criticised the reporting surrounding them. He said: "I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published. The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media.

"I categorically deny these claims. I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for. I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as."

The billionaire also vowed to pursue legal action, stating: "I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations."