Permanent deal to come?! David Raya officially wins Premier League Golden Glove during Arsenal loan spell after nearest rival Jordan Pickford concedes during Everton's clash with Luton
David Raya is now certain to win the Premier League’s Golden Glove after Luton’s Elijah Adebayo scored against nearest rival Jordan Pickford.
- Pickford failed to keep clean sheet versus Luton
- Raya's move still not made permanent
- Cech the last Arsenal player to win award